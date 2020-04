Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - HyperBlock Inc. (CSE: HYPR) ("HyperBlock" or the "Company") announced it has appointed legal expert, blockchain and public markets veteran Bryan Reyhani to its Board, effective immediately.

Reyhani is the founder of The Woodgates Group, a private consulting firm specializing in accelerated business and capital growth, strategy and alternative opportunities. He currently sits on the Boards of Torque Esports Corp. (TSXV:GAME) and Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR). In 2016, Reyhani was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FXCM (n/k/a OTC:GLBR) managing regulatory, financing and corporate governance matters.

A Merrill Lynch alumni and a former partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP, where he led a legal team in the financial services and regulatory practice group, Reyhani went on to found Reyhani Nemirovsky LLP in 2012, where he and his team specialized in regulatory matters and developed a specialty practice related to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. In 2014, Bryan co-founded SolidX Partners, a venture capital backed startup in the developing digital asset capital markets arena. Reyhani is a graduate of Syracuse University, earning a BA, Political Science, cum laude in 1996 and received his JD from Brooklyn Law School in 1999. Reyhani joins HyperBlock COO and Director Roozbeh Ebbadi and Independent Director Ronald R. Spoehel on the Company's Board.

HyperBlock is a crypto-asset enterprise operating a North American cryptocurrency datacenter and providing complementary product offerings, which include cryptocurrency mining, Mining-as-a-Service (MAAS), server hosting, and server hardware sales, depending on market conditions. HyperBlock operates sustainably, purchasing electricity for its flagship US datacenter from a hydro-electricity generator - and employs advanced recycling technology to minimize environmental impact. Learn more at www.hyperblock.co

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "plan", "believe", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements related to: the profitability and growth of the Company as a result of the recent deployment of Bitmain servers; the future status of the Company's current power contracts; the impacts of the Company's liquidity, debt maturities, and trade payables; and the potential revocation of the cease trade orders on the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and estimates of management, which management considers reasonable, based on information available on the date hereof. Such assumptions may be incorrect. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: general economic, market and business conditions will be consistent with expectations, fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; risks relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom, the ability to retain personnel to execute the Company's business plans and strategies; the ability to retain auditors to perform an audit of the Company's financial statements; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on the ability of the Company to operate its business, including securities laws applicable to the Company; the speculative nature of cryptocurrency mining and blockchain operations including but not limited to cryptocurrency prices, block rewards, and mining difficulties; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated July 10, 2018 and the risks described in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 dated December 12, 2019, each of which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR. There may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

