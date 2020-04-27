Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9D0 ISIN: US45166V1061 Ticker-Symbol: 0V5 
Tradegate
22.04.20
21:54 Uhr
0,675 Euro
+0,090
+15,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEANOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEANOMICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6050,65016:09
0,6050,65016:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDEANOMICS
IDEANOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDEANOMICS INC0,675+15,38 %