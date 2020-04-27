

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after recovering from coronavirus infection.



Johnson was tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms on March 27.



He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London after 10 days with persistent symptoms. He was moved to intensive care unit later as his symptoms worsened.



He was discharged from the hospital on April 12 after spending three nights in intensive care.



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was in charge of running the government in the absence of the Prime Minister.



Speaking in Downing Street Monday, in his first public remarks since he was incapacitated by the disease from official duty, Johnson warned that Britain is at the point of 'maximum risk.'



Johnson made the statement as pressure mounts to increase testing in the country and ease the lockdown.



The total number of coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom crossed 20,000 Monday. The number of infections rose to 152,840.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX