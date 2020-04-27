TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Launches new Medical Technology and Supply Division TPT MedTech LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTG, the Company or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today it has recently launched a new Medical Technology and Supply Division TPT MedTech LLC which will focus on Medical Software as a Service (SaaS) products and PPE supply products. Offering 4G/5G Telecommunications services, delivering Medical Media Content and Teleconferencing services over our proprietary Social Media and Mobile TV platform to the Medical industry is a nature migration for TPT Global Tech "Internet of Things" product roll out strategy. The second part of TPT MedTech's business plan will focus on Civil and TPT Federal contracting PPE supply chain activities utilizing TPT Global Tech's domestic and international relationships to help Fight against Covid 19. The company has also launched an Ecommerce Medical supply website www.tptmedtech.com for retail customers to access the companies PPE products directly from TPT MedTech LLC.

"As a New Generation Technology company it is important for TPT Global Tech to continue to diversify our portfolio of companies at the same time open up new markets and distribution channels to continue to expand our reach to deliver our Telecom, SaaS, Media and Smartphone technology platforms in the United States and Internationally," said Stephen Thomas CEO.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

