

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a five-year agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to standardize its business operations on Microsoft's cloud. The partnership will utilize the capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365.



Barry Simpson, chief information and integrated services officer, stated: 'This partnership with Microsoft allows us to really step change our employee experience through replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems. These platforms allow us to deliver relevant, personalized experiences as we network our organization.'



The Coca-Cola Company said it is also deploying Dynamics 365 Customer Service, the Power Platform and Microsoft Teams to all its employees, updating productivity with the enhanced security that runs across Azure and Microsoft 365 cloud services.



