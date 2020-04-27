The Drum World Creative Ranking 2020, Cristiana Boccassini Ranked Most Highly Awarded Female CCO

LONDON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drum World Creative Rankings, a global review of creative excellence in global advertising and marketing, has released its 2020 edition, ranking Cristiana Boccassini, CCO of Publicis Italy, as the most awarded female Chief Creative Officer in the world.

Commenting on creating and leading diverse and inclusive creative teams, Cristiana said: "When it comes to diversity, it's not just a question of gender but the ability to mix different personalities, backgrounds, and cultures. In the agency, we have people from all over the world with over 40 countries represented.

"I have always tried to create a meritocratic structure and I'd like to think that my role and position as CCO is to set an example for the entire team; in recent years many talented women have decided to work with us and I hope that they feel that the female-led work environment is one in which they can express themselves. It's at the heart of Publicis that it's imperative to attract the best and most diverse talent.

"My advice for women who want to take this path is to surround yourself with talented, committed people who can support you and guide you in the right direction. I'm very honoured to be recognised by The Drum."

Publicis Italy was ranked 12th most awarded creative agencies in the world and, with this new recognition of its CCO, demonstrates how the values of diversity and inclusion are organically part of the agency's working model.

