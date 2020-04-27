The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 24 April 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 788.03 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 770.51 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 794.77 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 777.25 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at