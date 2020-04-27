The FY20 trading statement confirms underlying PBT estimates before potential further bad debts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trading in the core retail business is reassuring. Near term, Studio looks relatively well placed given it is trading when others are not, mark-down risk on clothing is relatively low versus competitors, its value-based offer may become more attractive as consumer incomes fall and its key trading period is towards the end of the year. We withdraw our forecasts for FY21 given the wider economic uncertainty including potentially higher bad debts.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...