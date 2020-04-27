WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares. This document will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary