WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares
PR Newswire
London, April 27
John Wood Group PLC ('Company')
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares. This document will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary
