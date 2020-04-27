LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - FCA Moratorium on Company Financial Statements

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27 April 2020

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP"):

FCA Moratorium on Company Financial Statements

London and Associated Properties Plc's Board of Directors ("the Board") is today announcing that, further to the announcement made by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') on 26 March 2020, it will be delaying publication of its audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The FCA's announcement gives listed companies an additional 2 months to complete and publish their audited financial statements.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Contact:

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 444193