BEQUANT interviewed on the Digital Asset Report launch on the Global Fintech Network from the London Stock Exchange Group Studios

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / BEQUANT CEO George Zarya joined Global Digital Finance (GDF) for the launch of The Digital Assets Report in partnership with Global Fintech Network, from the London Stock Exchange Group studios.

Zarya was interviewed by GDF Executive Co-Chair Lawrence Wintermeyer. Their interview explores the rise of digital assets, the role of prime brokerage in the current crypto ecosystem and the importance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and other financial instruments for institutional trading.

"We are honoured to be participating in this exciting programme, and wholeheartedly support the efforts of Global Digital Finance in creating quality and engaging content for the financial industry," said BEQUANT CEO George Zarya.

"The GDF community is committed to advocating and accelerating the adoption of digital assets. The Digital Assets Report provides a forum for critical analysis and discussion to drive a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges in this rapidly evolving sector," said Lawrence Wintermeyer, Executive Co-Chair of GDF.

BEQUANT

BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

BEQUANT is dedicated to providing solutions that create market efficiencies by reducing friction while delivering exceptional client services.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

Global Digital Finance

GDF is focused on advancing digital finance. A leading global membership body advocating and accelerating the adoption of best practices for crypto and digital assets, through the development of conduct standards, in a shared engagement forum with market participants, policymakers and regulators. Our members are industry experts, business leaders, and technologists, committed to championing the new era of digital commerce. Global Digital Finance endeavours to drive efficient, fair and transparent crypto asset markets by building a knowledge base and best practice for "truly digital" finance and the benefits tokens can bring all market participants. We promote an inclusive vision in which crypto assets and token markets can evolve and grow to complement traditional financial services.

Molinari Media

Molinari Media is a new media company created to focus exclusively in the emerging fintech and digital finance market through the distribution of quality content related aired on the Global Fintech Network and Impact Network, through NSYE and Nasdaq partnerships. Molinari Media is a GDF global partner for media creation, collaboration and distribution.

Global Fintech Network:

• A 30-min show airing on Bloomberg TV launching in January worldwide focused on the emerging digital assets and blockchain sector

• Distributed on our digital platform FINTECH.TV-High-profile executives, regulators and institutional market participants averaging 70,000 views

• Segments: DC Headlines, Issues & Experts, World Headlines, Data Download, Deal Flow, Tweets, Pics and Posts

Media contact:

BEQUANT

Contact: Sunil Chauhan

Telephone: +44 (0) 2038933214

Email: Sunil.Chauhan@BEQUANT.pro

Website: www.BEQUANT.pro

GDF

Natalie Hall, Head of Growth & Communications, GDF

natalie@gdf.io

+44 (0) 7900 825 646

SOURCE: BEQUANT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587153/BEQUANT-interviewed-on-the-Digital-Asset-Report-launch-on-the-Global-Fintech-Network-from-the-London-Stock-Exchange-Group-Studios