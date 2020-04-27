SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Concrete Procurement for pre-order. The report on concrete procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global construction supplies market, which includes all spend on construction equipment, materials, and products relating to any build environment project where the supplies are procured directly by the client, excluding any service provider costs.

This press release features multimedia.

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Concrete Procurement for pre-order. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to our experts, the dynamics of overall construction supplies, as well as concrete procurement trends, are poised to change the business practices and procurement thumb rules. Construction activities and manufacturing of construction supplies are known to be a large source of emissions across the world. Regulatory and social pressures to keep emissions in check have transformed the way the construction industry operates. Sustainable practices have penetrated traditional business processes. Periods of macroeconomic uncertainty and increasing stringency of immigration laws are key contributors to the workforce shortage in the market.

Concrete Procurement Risks

Construction projects are exposed to different types of political and regulatory risks depending on the project lifecycle stage, for example, delayed construction permits, community opposition during the planning and construction phases, expropriation and changes to asset-specific regulations, tightened decommissioning requirements and non-renewal of licenses at the end of a contract

Inaccurate estimates of resources and timelines, poor project planning, increase in the scope of the project, changes, and variations in the project or lack of clarity on responsibilities/ scope of work may result in buyers incurring additional cost on the project that exceeds their planned budget

Concrete Procurement Best Practices

It is highly recommended that buyers prioritize regional suppliers unless the project specifications are extremely sophisticated and require specialized vendors. A regional supplier base enables buyers to have significant negotiation power due to spend consolidation and exhaustive knowledge of the local codes and environmental regulations. It also insulates them from adverse fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

Large firms should prefer to engage in long-term contracts with a preferred set of suppliers that can provide integrated solutions for all scales of projects (small, mid-sized, or large). Partnerships with preferred service providers lead to category-level innovations and enable buyers to avail customized services.

Key Questions Answered in this Concrete Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the Concrete market?

What is the correct price to pay for concrete? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for concrete suppliers Market?

Who are the top concrete suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in concrete market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce concrete procurement cost?

What are the best practices for concrete procurement and what are the potential risks?

