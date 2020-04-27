Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Results of AGM 27-Apr-2020 / 16:49 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 27 April 2020 Polymetal International plc Results of AGM Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 11.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 20 March 2020 were passed. Voting results Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % of Issued % Share Capital 01. ANNUAL REPORT For 353,069,194 99.56 75.06 & ACCOUNTS Against 1,553,021 0.44 0.33 Votes 24,438 - - Withheld** 02. REMUNERATION For 351,303,741 99.06 74.68 REPORT Against 3,340,271 0.94 0.71 Votes 2,642 - - Withheld** 03. REMUNERATION For 352,776,157 99.90 75.00 POLICY Against 350,983 0.10 0.07 Votes 1,519,513 - - Withheld** 04. FINAL For 354,645,752 100.00 75.40 DIVIDEND Against 29 0.00 0.00 Votes 873 - - Withheld** 05. ELECT MS For 354,628,998 100.00 75.39 ITALIA BONINELLI Against 232 0.00 0.00 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 06. ELECT MR For 354,629,175 100.00 75.39 VICTOR FLORES Against 55 0.00 0.00 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 07. ELECT MS For 354,183,010 99.87 75.30 ANDREA ABT Against 446,220 0.13 0.09 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 08. RE-ELECT MR For 353,465,691 99.67 75.14 IAN COCKERILL Against 1,163,539 0.33 0.25 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 09. RE-ELECT MR For 353,472,376 99.67 75.15 VITALY NESIS Against 1,156,854 0.33 0.25 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 10. RE-ELECT MR For 353,472,368 99.67 75.15 KONSTANTIN YANAKOV Against 1,156,862 0.33 0.25 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 11. RE-ELECT MS For 353,076,201 99.56 75.06 TRACEY KERR Against 1,553,028 0.44 0.33 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 12. RE-ELECT MR For 354,542,978 99.98 75.37 GIACOMO BAIZINI Against 86,252 0.02 0.02 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 13. RE-ELECT DE For 354,622,586 100.00 75.39 SOUSA-OLIVEIRA Against 6,644 0.00 0.00 Votes 17,424 - - Withheld** 14. RE-APPOINT For 352,010,174 99.26 74.83 AUDITORS Against 2,618,079 0.74 0.56 Votes 18,400 - - Withheld** 15. REMUNERATION OF For 354,214,113 99.88 75.30 AUDITORS Against 416,717 0.12 0.09 Votes Withheld** 15,824 - - 16. AUTHORITY FOR For 345,067,405 97.56 73.36 ALLOT SHARES Against 8,620,800 2.44 1.83 Votes Withheld** 958,449 - - 17. PRE-EMPTION For 351,320,928 99.99 74.69 RIGHTS Against 26,049 0.01 0.01 Votes Withheld** 3,299,677 - - 18. ADDITIONAL FIVE For 349,769,656 99.55 74.36 PER CENT Against 1,577,320 0.45 0.34 Votes Withheld** 3,299,677 - - 19. MARKET PURCHASES For 352,130,568 99.56 74.86 Against 1,557,636 0.44 0.33 Votes Withheld** 958,449 - - * Resolutions numbered 1 to 16 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 17 to 19 are special resolutions. ** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution. A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 470,383,253. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink Monakhov Viktor Timofey Pomichal Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley & 8000 Europe Co. Limited Internationa l plc Marcus Jackson Andrew Foster Jamil Miah Richard Brown Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 James Stearns Forward-looking statements This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. 