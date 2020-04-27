OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA was held on Monday 27 April 2020 at Fornebuporten, Oksenøyveien 10, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 1 April 2020.

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus

Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-minutes-from-annual-general-meeting-2020,c3097371

The following files are available for download: