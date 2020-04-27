Anzeige
WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
24.04.20
08:02 Uhr
22,480 Euro
-0,300
-1,32 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
27.04.2020
Aker ASA: Minutes From Annual General Meeting 2020

OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA was held on Monday 27 April 2020 at Fornebuporten, Oksenøyveien 10, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 1 April 2020.

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus
Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:
Atle Kigen
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-minutes-from-annual-general-meeting-2020,c3097371

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3097371/1236827.pdf

Protokoll fra generalforsamling 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3097371/bba6077b27fd1818.pdf

Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2020

