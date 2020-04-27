

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported that its first-quarter preliminary net profit dropped to 11.8 million euros from last year's 46.9 million euros. Pre-tax profit was 17.6 million euros, down from 67.2 million euros in the previous year.



Quarterly unit sales declined 14.4 percent to 1.7 million glasses from 1.99 million glasses in the previous year. External sales, including VAT and inventory changes, declined to 407.4 million euros from 437.6 million euros in the previous year.



Net corporate sales declined to 355.3 million euros from 371.8 million euros in the previous year.



The company noted that its first-quarter results were hurt by temporary store closures starting mid-March 2020 that brought about sales declines of more than 80 percent during that period. Most of the immediate and wide-ranging cost reductions that subsequently have been executed only took effect in the second-quarter of 2020.



