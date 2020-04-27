FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

27 April 2020