PR Newswire
London, April 27
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC
Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.
A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837320
27 April 2020
