WKN: 1121 ISIN: GB0003375820  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
27.04.2020
Fidelity European Values Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

27 April 2020

