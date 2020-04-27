Anzeige
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

27 April 2020

