Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6V4 ISIN: CA1348011091 Ticker-Symbol: C6U 
Frankfurt
27.04.20
08:20 Uhr
3,300 Euro
+0,020
+0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANACCORD GENUITY
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BESRA GOLD INC--
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC3,300+0,61 %