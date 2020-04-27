Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Besra Gold Inc (BGI) is very pleased to announce the signing of a mandate agreement with Global Investment Bank Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord).

Besra has engaged Canaccord to act on an exclusive basis as Lead Manager for an issue or sale of new fully paid ordinary shares in the common stock of the Company ("Shares") to raise an amount to be determined as part of an initial public offering capital raising and listing of the Company's shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) ("IPO Offer"). A condition of Canaccord's involvement and the introduction of new investors to the Offer is the conversion of all debt and other liabilities into equity so that the Company can emerge at the IPO with a clean balance sheet, no debt and unencumbered cash to advance the multi-million ounce Bau gold asset in Malaysia. The Company will release further details on that conversion once they have been finalised with Canaccord.

Besra CEO, John Seton stated that, "Having been in discussions with Canaccord for some time we are particularly impressed with their knowledge of, access to and distribution in the equity capital markets for natural resources companies both within Australia and internationally. The signing of this mandate crystallises our forward plans to expand, develop and bring into production our major gold project at Bau in Sarawak, East Malaysia."

… ends …

Besra Gold Inc

John A G Seton

Chief Executive Officer



Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a company focused on the exploration, and development and of the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "Forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our plans at our producing mines and exploration projects, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, failure to establish estimated resources or to convert resources to mineable reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in national and local government legislation or regulations regarding environmental factors, royalties, taxation or foreign investment; political or economic instability; terrorism; inflation; changes in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; shortage of personnel with the requisite knowledge and skills to design and execute exploration and development programs; difficulties in arranging contracts for drilling and other exploration and development services; dependency on equity market financings to fund programs and maintain and develop mineral properties; and risks associated with title to resource properties due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in each management's discussion and analysis released by the Company. In addition, forward-looking information is based on various assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations.

and beliefs of management; the assumed long-term price of gold; the availability of permits and surface rights; access to financing, equipment and labour and that the political environment in the jurisdictions within which the Company operates will continue to support the development of environmentally safe mining projects. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information

Mr. James W. Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Phone: 416-471-4494

Email: jim@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54934