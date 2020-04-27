Artificial intelligence (AI) can play a key role in combating climate change, including by application in the renewables industry. Dustin Zubke is watching this week's International Conference on Learning Representations workshop to find out how, after the Addis Ababa conference was moved online because of the Covid-19 pandemic."Machine learning is not a silver bullet but it can facilitate many climate change strategies from policy and engineering," according to Lynn Kaack, chair of the Climate Change AI lobby group which is hosting the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...