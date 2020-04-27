Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 108.5213 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10924717 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 60519 EQS News ID: 1030531 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 27, 2020 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)