Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 253.3764 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2731291 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 60521 EQS News ID: 1030535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

