Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 116.6068 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9117938 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 60566 EQS News ID: 1030625 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)