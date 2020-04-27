Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.0182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29393 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 60571 EQS News ID: 1030637 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)