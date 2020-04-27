Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 150.9531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 617001 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 60592 EQS News ID: 1030679 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)