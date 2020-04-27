Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.1369 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 138500 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 60600 EQS News ID: 1030695 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 27, 2020 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)