Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:48 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.6954
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7489885
CODE: TIPG LN
ISIN: LU1452600270

April 27, 2020 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)