Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Rights attaching to shares
London, April 27
Company: Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
27 April 2020
Rights attaching to shares
In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of incorporation, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.
