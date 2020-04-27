Anzeige
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

PR Newswire

London, April 27

Date:27 April 2020

Company: Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

Subject: Rights attaching to shares

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

27 April 2020

Rights attaching to shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of incorporation, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

© 2020 PR Newswire