Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

Date:27 April 2020

Company: Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

Subject: Rights attaching to shares

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

27 April 2020

Rights attaching to shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of incorporation, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385

