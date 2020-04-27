Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.4893 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30197170 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 60620 EQS News ID: 1030735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)