Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.5721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2240219 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 60626 EQS News ID: 1030747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)