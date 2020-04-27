Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1289.9072 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47016891 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 60634 EQS News ID: 1030763 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 27, 2020 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)