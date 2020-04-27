Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.7441 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2105403 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 60639 EQS News ID: 1030775 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)