Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 188.0449 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42005 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 60651 EQS News ID: 1030803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)