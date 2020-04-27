Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.853 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2398345 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 60672 EQS News ID: 1030847 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:54 ET (14:54 GMT)