Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 16:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.0351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 275147 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 60676 EQS News ID: 1030855 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 10:54 ET (14:54 GMT)