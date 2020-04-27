

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House speaker Nanct Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden as the Democrat candidate for president.



'Today, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States because he will be an extraordinary President. He knows how to get the job done,' Pelosi said in a video statement Sunday.



She described the former vice president as 'a leader with the humility to seek expertise and science, and the confidence to act upon it.'



'When our nation faced the Great Recession, it was Joe Biden who led the implementation - and the accountability - of the Recovery Act, helping create and save millions of jobs. When the Democratic Congress was passing the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden was a partner for progress in the White House and also championed the cancer moonshot,' Pelosi added.



'As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,' according to Pelosi.



Pelosi, who had remained carefully neutral during the crowded primary stage, termed Biden as a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values authenticity and integrity.



With Pelosi's endorsement, Biden now has earned the support of the Democratic party's top leaders, including former President Barack Obama; former Secretary of State John Kerry; former Vice President Al Gore; and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Biden's former rivals in his campaign to take on Donald Trump in November's election.



The campaign for the Democratic nomination has been virtually shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.



