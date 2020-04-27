Rotonda Ventures Corp.: Rotonda Ventures Applies for Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements under BC Instrument 51-515

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Rotonda Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Rotonda") today announced that it has not filed its interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis and certifications for the three and nine month periods ended January 31, 2020 (the "Q3 2020 Filings") by the filing deadline of March 30, 2020.

Due to ongoing non-essential business shut down for COVID-19 measures taken by the Province of British Columbia, the Company is exempt from Group A filings and shall delay the filing on SEDAR of the Q3 2020 Filings as required under section 4.2 of NI 51-102 until on or before June 1, 2020.

As required under section 10 of BC Instrument 51-515, the Company provides the following updates and information for investors:

it was impractical with self-quarantine due to illness to complete and file the quarterly financial statements as scheduled;

all Company executives and directors are subject to a trading black-out until the Q3 2020 Filings are filed;

no material business developments have occurred since filing of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2019; and

should material business developments occur, the Company will update shareholders accordingly.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ROTONDA VENTURES CORP.

"Rotonda Ventures Corp."

Richard Paolone

Director and CEO

(416) 551-3132

Disclaimer - Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators' website which is posted on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Rotonda Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587181/Rotonda-Ventures-Applies-for-Temporary-Exemption-from-Certain-Corporate-Finance-Requirements-under-BC-Instrument-51-515