Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Xetra
27.04.20
17:35 Uhr
71,70 Euro
+2,63
+3,81 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,8071,8518:07
71,7971,8518:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION71,70+3,81 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,75
Hebel: 4,35
mit moderatem Hebel