SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Streamline Procurement for pre-order. This report will help tomake more informed decisions by placing all the critical information and advice at the fingertips of a decision-maker. It also specifically answers some of the key questions that we have been routinely asked during our industry outreach initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005574/en/

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Streamline Procurement for pre-order. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to our experts, buyers of streamline are insisting on hard evidence to support cost reduction. Suppliers are responding with an elaborate matrix of KPIs that provide managers actionable data on supplier performance and cost savings achieved. As the market presence of companies become global, there is a growing preference towards service providers who can provide services seamlessly across the globe and have an excellent understanding of local regulations and culture.

Be the first to get the free sample of this report to get all the industry-best streamline procurement best practices at your finger-tips and take that leap ahead of your competitors. Request a free sample today

Streamline Procurement Risks

Workers may have to handle hazardous substances/materials. Non-compliance with the safety standards and working without using personal protective equipment can result in accidents and affect operations. Non-adoption of precautionary measures by workers can lead to fatalities or severe injuries, thus negatively impacting the reputation of buyers.

Suppliers are often faced with challenges such as a shortage of labor as the demand for FM services is very high. Shortages can interrupt operations, leading to delay in projects and cost overruns

Not what you are looking for? Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment. Request a free demo of our procurement platform

Streamline Procurement Best Practices

Buyers require industry-specific services to effectively operate their production facilities. Thus, they should opt for service providers that can offer customization and bring in years of experience in serving the needs of that industry.

Buyers should evaluate the true costs of each product and service within the scope of work for the supplier and understand the hidden costs associated. This can help them to set accurate targets for cost reduction for their suppliers, and effectively monitor and evaluate their performance against industry benchmarks.

Try our procurement platform for free to access 9 full reports, custom studies, and over 700 reports for no cost. SpendEdge now offers paid subscriptions starting as low as $250/month.

Key Questions Answered in this Streamline Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the streamline market?

What is the correct price to pay for streamline? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for streamline suppliers market?

Who are the top streamline suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in streamline market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce streamline procurement cost?

What are the best practices for streamline procurement and what are the potential risks?

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005574/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us