Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), ("Onxeo", "the Company" or "the Group"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, informs its shareholders of the voting procedures at its joint general meeting on May 29, 2020 in the context of the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19).

In order to comply with the restrictions on gatherings and travel imposed by the Government and ensure the safety of its shareholders and Onxeo's teams, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Joint General Meeting on May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in camera, without the presence of any shareholders and other persons eligible to attend, pursuant to the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020.

The General Meeting will be webcast live via a web conferencing system, with a dedicated presentation (in French), and Onxeo will soon publish the login details in a separate press release.

Shareholders will thus be able to follow the management presentation and ask their questions via the web platform during the Q&A session, however, they will not be able to vote during the meeting.

In accordance with current regulations and the recent recommendations of the French stock-market authority (AMF), Onxeo shareholders are requested to cast their votes exclusively through distance voting prior to the General Meeting

internet voting will be available and must be used as a priority: the secure voting platforms Votaccess in France and Computershare in Denmark will open on May 7, 2020.

alternatively, shareholders can also vote by postal ballot, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the prior notice published in the BALO on April 24, 2020.

All the documents relating to this General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the company's website, in the General Meetings section, and shareholders will be notified by a press release.

If you have any questions about voting procedures, please contact the Investor Relations team by e-mail at ag2020@onxeo.com.

Judith Greciet, Onxeo's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Onxeo's Annual General Meeting is a key moment for dialogue with our shareholders. Although this year the health context prevents us from organizing this meeting "in person", we wanted to facilitate the exchanges as much as possible, which will take place via a web conference during which Mrs. Danièle-Guyot Caparros, Mr. Nicolas Fellmann and myself will be present to answer your questions. In addition, for the first time, we are introducing Internet voting, in addition to the more random postal voting, given the current postal delays. The mobilisation of all our shareholders is key, the resolutions presented are necessary for the further development of our company, and we are counting on each of you to participate, remotely, at least by your votes and if possible at the presentation session on May 29."

In the event of insufficient quorum, a new meeting will be convened upon second call on June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., also in camera.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2018 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 25, 2019 under number D.19-0282, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company's website (www.onxeo.com).

