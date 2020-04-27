Grant of "multi-electrodes" patent in the USA

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces today the grant of three new patents in the United States, Singapore and Russia.

The "multi-electrodes" patent granted in the United States describes the implementation of the DSG technology via multiple electrodes in order to perform 3D electromagnetic mapping of the operated region.

Furthermore, two patents granted in Singapore and in Russia extend until 2035 the protection of the DSG technology (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) for guidance in bone via tissue conductivity measurement, in-situ, in real time and without utilization of X-rays.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: "SpineGuard pursues innovation for securing and streamlining the placement of implants in bone. The new "multi-electrodes" patent, taken in combination with our new interface "DSG Connect" and our intellectual property in robotic applications, paves the way for the development of new disruptive products in strategic markets. The United States are by far the first market worldwide for medical devices, hence a major benefit in holding key patents there. The two "real time" patents granted in Singapore and in Russia strengthen the already solid protection of our core technology DSG and extend it until 2035. Our IP portfolio now entails a total of 71 patents divided into 13 families. They cover all the main global geographies of our market. This step forward provides additional and increased value for our shareholders and is useful in the context of the current discussions for establishing strategic structuring alliances."

Annual Shareholders Meeting of 14 May 2020

In compliance with recent legislation (bill of 23 March 2020 to respond to COVID-19 and decree dated 25 March) and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), SpineGuard confirms that the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will take place on May 14, 2020 at 8:45 am (CEST), yet it will not be held in public. It is hereby reminded that AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, such right being a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder. Such right shall be exercised through a vote by proxy in case of a non-publicly held shareholders meeting and, except for particular cases, prior to the said shareholders meeting.

As of the date of this news release, the logistics details are being worked out for the Shareholders meeting to be held in perfect conditions with the on-going pandemic situation. The Shareholders Meeting will be held via web conference. The shareholders presentation will be released on the company's web site at 8:45 am (CEST) on the day of the meeting at https://www.spineguard.com/fr/investisseurs/documentation/

Connection details to the web conference will be provided at a later date.

Questions will be possible using the available chat during the conference or be sent in advance at either of investors@spineguard.com or spineguard@newcap.eu

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 75,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fifteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

