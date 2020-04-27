The intelligent humidifiers market size is expected to grow by USD 150.74 million during 2019-2022. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing popularity of smart home technologies, such as smart hubs and AI-enabled smart home controllers has captured the interest of market vendors. Smart home appliances include wirelessly connected devices that incorporate the Internet of Things (IoT) technology and remain connected through various wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee. Several vendors are offering intelligent humidifiers backed with wireless technologies to make them compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. With a rise in the number of smart homes, the demand for such intelligent humidifiers will increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of portable intelligent humidifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Intelligent Humidifiers Market: Introduction of Portable Intelligent Humidifiers

The rapid product innovation and changing consumer preferences have led to the development of smart and portable humidifiers. Market vendors are offering portable intelligent humidifiers with advanced features such as smart connectivity to cater to the changing preference of consumers. Many vendors are offering a wide range of portable humidifiers in different shapes, sizes, and colors. Certain vendors are introducing USB-portable humidifiers that are highly compact and can be carried easily while traveling. This growing trend is expected to positively impact the intelligent humidifiers market growth during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the expansion of e-commerce market, and the advances in product design and technology of humidifiers will have a significant impact on the growth of the intelligent humidifiers market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Intelligent Humidifiers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the intelligent humidifiers market by product (warm-mist, ultrasonic, and cool-mist), distribution channel (online and offline), and geographic landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the intelligent humidifiers market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing consumer awareness about the importance of standardizing indoor air quality.

