WAVESTONE: Eligibility of Wavestone shares for PEA-PME scheme

Wavestone confirms that it complies with all of the PEA-PME eligibility criteria* in accordance with the L.221-32-2 article of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Accordingly, Wavestone shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts which benefit from the same tax benefits as traditional equity savings plans (PEA).

* To be eligible for the PEA-PME scheme (equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs and ETIs), shares must have been issued by a company whose market capitalization is less than 1 billion euros, of which no legal person holds more than 25% of its capital, which employs less than 5,000 employees with revenue of less than 1.5 billion euros or a total balance sheet of less than 2 billion euros. These eligibility-threshold criteria must be assessed on the basis that the Company may eventually become part of a Group.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah Lamigeon

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas Bouchez

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lpltY5iXaG6Zl22eZZyZamdomZppk2eYapTHk5VolcfGmpyRxZiUaJnKZm9klmpm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63150-wavestone_eligibilite-pea-pme_270420-en.pdf