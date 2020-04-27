Penguin CBD Releases New Strawberry and Cookies & Cream CBD Oil Flavors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Penguin CBD, based in New York City, is pleased to inform customers that their store has recently been stocked with two new flavors, both of which are now available for CBD enthusiasts to try out. The company, a relatively recent arrival on the CBD scene, has been working hard to expand their offerings, and they hope their latest additions will tempt even those with set preferences to take a step outside their comfort zone.

Penguin's two new flavors are Strawberry and Cookies & Cream. Both flavors have undergone significant development to ensure they adhere to the high standards set by the company's existing lineup, and each offers customers a unique take on CBD.

The Strawberry and Cookies & Cream flavors join the ranks of Citrus, Natural, and Mint, the last of which has long been a customer favorite. Penguin CBD expects the Cookies & Cream variant will appeal to customers who lean toward the Mint flavor, and they are especially excited to see what people have to say as they try it.

As the company stated in a recent post on their website: "It's been less than a year since we launched, and now, several months later, we're already undergoing all sorts of new and exciting changes. We can't wait to show you all of the things we have in store, and we couldn't have done it all without the support of our loyal Penguin family."

As with the other products in their CBD oil lineup, the new flavors can be purchased in three strengths: 250mg, 600mg, and 1,000mg. U.S. customers will be delighted to learn that the company now offers free shipping for all orders placed within the country, and Penguin's customer service team will be pleased to answer any questions regarding their products or associated services.

Notably, Penguin CBD has already begun receiving feedback for the Strawberry and Cookies & Cream flavors. For instance, the company has shared a review on their website from Danny S., who says, "Cookies & Cream is amazing! I can't believe that CBD oil can taste this good and still be good for you. Are you guys actually wizards or something?"

Penguin CBD has also won over mainstream critics with their products. Merry Jane, the digital media platform established by musician and cannabis aficionado Snoop Dogg, concludes in their review: "I've been preaching the virtues of Penguin CBD since I first discovered the company, which isn't something I typically do -- even for the things I like. In fact, friends have offered me samples of other brands, and I don't even really want to try them anymore. It's pointless! I find that Penguin's products are consistently superior."

The new flavors are not the only news the company has to share. Customers who want to regularly receive new stocks of CBD oil or any of the company's other products may now utilize their brand-new subscription service in order to satisfy their CBD cravings. Penguin CBD states: "We've just added subscriptions where customers can receive 15 percent off if they subscribe. Our subscription plan is month-to-month, and they may cancel or pause it at any time."

Those interested are welcome to contact Penguin CBD for further details. A full list of Penguin CBD's products and more information regarding the company can be found on their website. Customers may use this online platform to browse and purchase a variety of CBD oils, gummies, capsules, creams, and more.

