Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2020 / 17:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/04/2020) of GBP39.99m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/04/2020) of GBP24.1m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 115.6p 20,850,0 including unaudited current period 00.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 113.36p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 105.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (9.17)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.60p 14,500,0 00.00 ZDP share price 102.00p Premium to NAV (6.93)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 24/04/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 60692 EQS News ID: 1030929 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)