Web Presence: Dr. William Lanza Shares Three Effective Methods for Fighting Off Gingivitis

Esteemed dentist Dr. William Lanza helps patients fight off gingivitis with in-office procedures and at-home tips for optimal oral health.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Dr. William Lanza has helped countless patients take control of their oral health over the years through sophisticated procedures in his office and professional recommendations for at-home care. Below, he helps readers understand the harmful effects of gingivitis and what they can do to prevent and overcome it.

"Gingivitis is extremely common due to the fact that many adults don't exercise proper oral care," says Dr. William Lanza. "It's a kind of gum disease that starts along the gumline and causes inflammation, which can be uncomfortable or painful and lead to other more serious conditions. If gingivitis isn't treated properly, it can cause tooth loss in its most dramatic cases."

Plaque is dangerous and must be treated before turning into tartar or gingivitis, which will cause lasting damage. Here are three of Dr. William Lanza's recommendations on how to prevent gum disease:

Develop Daily Brushing and Flossing Habits

Dr. William Lanza tells us that tooth decay and gum disease are easily preventable if people brushed after every meal, snack, or beverage they have. Reality rarely leaves room for that, so he urges his patients to brush at least twice a day or more and to floss daily or a few times a week.

Bacteria left on teeth develops into a sticky film fueled by sugars and carbs. They work against the protective barrier on our teeth and eat into the surface, causing decay to happen. Getting rid of bacteria with regular brushing and flossing is the most important resource against gingivitis.

Salt Water or Mouthwash Rinses

"For those patients who already experience infected gums, using a salt water rinse will help to clean out the infection and soothe irritation," says Dr. William Lanza. "Using salt water rinses regularly is a healthy habit for oral health, but there are also mouthwashes specifically designed for treating or fighting back gingivitis."

Scaling and Root Planing

Scaling and root planing are more extreme solutions for dire cases, but they are extremely effective at giving teeth a deep clean without requiring intensive surgery. During the procedure, dentists like Dr. William Lanza scrape away hard plaque from teeth and along gum lines with specialized tools. In the process, they smooth out teeth so that it's more difficult for bacteria to attach and build up on the surface.

"Proper maintenance really helps out, but people should always schedule regular checkups with their dentists to receive examinations and discover any underlying or unseen concerns that could lead to gingivitis," says Dr. William Lanza.

