Technavio has been monitoring the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.41 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Japan Display Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Tianma Micro-electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing popularity of digital signage applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Rigid OLED
- Flexible OLED
- Product
- OLED Display
- OLED Lighting
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market report covers the following areas:
- Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Size
- Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Trends
- Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing adoption of OLED displays in the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market growth during the next few years.
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market, including some of the vendors such as BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Japan Display Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Tianma Micro-electronics Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Rigid OLED Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Flexible OLED Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- OLED display Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- OLED lighting Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of OLED displays in automotive sector
- Rise in strategic partnerships
- Emergence of QD-OLEDs
PART 13: VENDOR SHARE
- Vendor share
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Japan Display Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Tianma Micro-electronics Co. Ltd.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
