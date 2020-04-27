SThree (STEM) SThree: Disclosure of Rights attached to Equity Shares 27-Apr-2020 / 17:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 April 2020 SThree plc Document re rights attached to equity shares In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles, which set out, amongst other things, the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued. The document is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1] Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.6. Changes in the rights attaching to the classes of shares or securities Sequence No.: 60695 EQS News ID: 1030949 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1030949&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

