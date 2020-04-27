

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After announcing the results of its two-year note auction earlier on Monday, the Treasury Department revealed that its auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.394 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.



The Treasury sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.535 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



The Treasury revealed earlier in the day that its auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted strong demand.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.



