In view of the ongoing confinement and measures prohibiting public gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) convened for Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 10 a.m. will be held behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other parties habitually eligible to participate being present.

Shareholders are invited to cast their votes at the General Meeting by:

voting by post or online,

granting proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting, or

granting proxy to a third party;

either by using the paper form received with the convening notice, or online using the Votaccess secure platform.

In accordance with the provisions of article 3 of French government decree 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, published on 11 April 2020, the Managing Partners have decided to extend the available voting methods to permit shareholders to also return their voting instructions by email. As a result, shareholders who have already sent their voting instructions by postal mail can also send them by email.

Participating in the Meeting using Votaccess

The Votaccess secure platform can be accessed by registered shareholders from the BNP Paribas Securities Services Planetshares website at https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com.

Shareholders who have lost their Planetshares website login code and/or password should contact BNP Paribas Securities Services by telephone at +33 (0)1 57 43 34 00 (Monday to Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Paris time) or, from the Planetshares homepage, by using the contact form or NOA, the virtual assistant, accessible around the clock).

Requests to vote and grant proxies to the Chairman of the Meeting online can be made via the Votaccess platform until Monday, 4 May 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Paris time.

Requests to appoint or revoke third-party proxies can be made via the Votaccess platform until Friday, 1 May 2020.

Participating in the Meeting by postal mail or email

As all the Company's shares are in registered form, combined voting and proxy forms were sent out with the convening notice.

These forms are also available on the Company's website at www.lagardere.com.

Duly completed and signed forms can be sent directly to BNP Paribas Securities Services:

either by postal mail to BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTS Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France; or

by emailing the printed paper form duly completed, signed and scanned to paris_bp2s_lagardere_registre@bnpparibas.com.

Where possible, registered shareholders and authorized intermediaries are invited to use the form received with the convening notice, which already contains their identification details. In the event that you use the blank form downloaded from the Company's website, please remember to clearly write your last name and first name, or corporate name, and the address.

Requests to vote and grant proxies to the Chairman of the Meeting using the paper form must be received no later than Saturday, 2 May 2020.

Requests to appoint or revoke third-party proxies using the paper form must be received no later than Friday, 1 May 2020.

Third-party proxy voting instructions

Shareholders can grant proxy to any person of their choice who should email their voting instructions and proof of proxy no later than Friday, 1 May 2020 to paris.bp2s.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com.

This e-mail address is reserved for holders of proxies given by a shareholder and no voting instructions, or proxies given to the Chairman of the Meeting, received from shareholders or authorized intermediaries at this address will be processed.

